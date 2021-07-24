Lightstreams (PHT) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $952,626.00 and $1,266.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

