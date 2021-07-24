LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 5% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $31,069.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,046,536,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,569,081 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

