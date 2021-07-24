Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $55.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.38 million. Limoneira reported sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $171.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of LMNR opened at $17.79 on Friday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $314.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $141,909. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

