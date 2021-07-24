LINKA Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $136,851.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

