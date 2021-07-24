LINKA Market Cap Tops $2.07 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $57,389.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00861484 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.