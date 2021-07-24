Linker Coin (LNC) Price Reaches $0.0482 on Major Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.47 or 0.00848959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

