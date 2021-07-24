LiquidApps Trading 63.1% Higher Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $16.63 million and $48,794.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00102159 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

