Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.40% of Liquidity Services worth $28,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LQDT stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $719.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

