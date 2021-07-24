Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $30.29 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00011698 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $30.29 million and approximately $275,480.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,557,189 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

