Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,046.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $11,046.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00126303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.22 or 0.99802267 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.94 or 0.00884206 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

