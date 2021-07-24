Litecoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.39 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $125.63 or 0.00371026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.39 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

