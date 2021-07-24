Litecoin Trading Up 1.8% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $124.99 or 0.00365534 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

