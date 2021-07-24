LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of LiveRamp worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.