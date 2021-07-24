LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 241.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of LKQ worth $70,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.