Lobstex Price Hits $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $978,126.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,269,482 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars.

