Logos Global Management LP Acquires 80,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.31. 160,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

