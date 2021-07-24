Logos Global Management LP Acquires New Shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 6.05% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,531,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 355,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,353. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

