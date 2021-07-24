Logos Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 734,000 Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 734,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Landos Biopharma comprises approximately 0.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned about 1.83% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LABP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 35,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

