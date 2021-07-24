Logos Global Management LP Boosts Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.45% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,364 shares of company stock worth $7,573,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 119,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

