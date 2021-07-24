Logos Global Management LP Buys 1,600,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics comprises about 4.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned about 6.26% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $49,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 583,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,992 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 125,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 353,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

