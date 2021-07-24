Logos Global Management LP Buys New Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,000. IVERIC bio comprises approximately 0.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.33% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISEE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 1,512,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,462. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

