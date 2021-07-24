Logos Global Management LP Has $10.84 Million Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Logos Global Management LP lowered its position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,001 shares during the period. Aligos Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 1.25% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,150. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

