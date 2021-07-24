Logos Global Management LP Invests $4.77 Million in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.66% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KZR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 81,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

