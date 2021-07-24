Logos Global Management LP Invests $9.26 Million in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,264,000. Vincerx Pharma accounts for about 0.9% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 3.43% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,650,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $31,231,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 101.7% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 93,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.29. 60,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,416. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.