Logos Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,732,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,702,000. Design Therapeutics comprises approximately 8.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 4.91% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $638,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

DSGN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 225,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,425. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.