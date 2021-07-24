Logos Global Management LP Purchases 150,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 246,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

