Logos Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,000. Ikena Oncology accounts for 1.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned about 1.21% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IKNA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 113,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,783. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IKNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.