Logos Global Management LP Raises Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the quarter. Athira Pharma makes up 1.8% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned about 2.72% of Athira Pharma worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 453.7% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 91,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 432,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,613. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

