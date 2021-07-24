Logos Global Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Logos Global Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. BioXcel Therapeutics makes up 1.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 1.62% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 255,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,036. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

