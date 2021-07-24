Logos Global Management LP Takes $13.24 Million Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,000. Turning Point Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.06. 371,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,153. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.