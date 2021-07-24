Logos Global Management LP Takes Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,282,000. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.98% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,894,573 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 4,080,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,285. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

