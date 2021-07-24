Logos Global Management LP Takes Position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.92% of Harpoon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HARP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. Wedbush cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 596,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,727. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

