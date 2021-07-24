Logos Global Management LP Takes Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.59% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 106,728 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSA traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.50. 660,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

