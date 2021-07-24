Logos Global Management LP Trims Stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Logos Global Management LP lowered its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,548,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

SBTX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,543. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.88. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.