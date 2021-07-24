Loki Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.10 or 0.06401535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.54 or 0.01353088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00371409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00136505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.22 or 0.00613091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00375498 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292906 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.