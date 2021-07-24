Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 13,396 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.76% of American Woodmark worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

