Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 181,465 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.18% of Qurate Retail worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $45,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,507 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after buying an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $12,152,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

