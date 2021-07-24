Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.05% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,403,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,004,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $143.26 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

