Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 621,011 Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 621,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.62% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.31 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

