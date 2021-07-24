Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 82,786 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

IFF opened at $148.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

