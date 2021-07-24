Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 518.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.