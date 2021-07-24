Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,766 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.28% of PROG worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.53. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

