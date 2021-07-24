Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 48,366 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.44% of United States Cellular worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

United States Cellular stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.51.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

