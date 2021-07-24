Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.15% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $151.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

