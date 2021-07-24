Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.21% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 136,025 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

AGM stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $992.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.