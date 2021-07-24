Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

