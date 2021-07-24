Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.23% of South State worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

