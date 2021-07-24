Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.23% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $19,292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $93,522,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.69. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

