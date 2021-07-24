Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.69 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.21% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

