Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.39% of CVB Financial worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.